    EADRCC's "Bosna I Hercegovina 2017" field exercise day 1 [Image 5 of 34]

    EADRCC's &quot;Bosna I Hercegovina 2017&quot; field exercise day 1

    LUKAVAC, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    09.27.2017

    Photo by Capt. Jeku Arce 

    221st Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Jessica Taylor, nurse with Medical Support Unit-Europe, 7th Mission Support Command, treats a rescued patient during a training event at Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre's "Bosna I Hercegovina 2017" consequence management exercise in Lukavac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sept. 27 (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Jeku Arce, 221st Public Affairs Detachment).

    Date Taken: 09.27.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 18:12
    Photo ID: 3815232
    VIRIN: 170927-A-WE313-402
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: LUKAVAC, BA 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EADRCC's "Bosna I Hercegovina 2017" field exercise day 1 [Image 1 of 34], by CPT Jeku Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    nato
    water rescue
    disaster
    eadrcc
    7th msc
    Bosna I Hercegovina 2017
    lake modrac

