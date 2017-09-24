(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iraqi Security Forces Train in Weapons Assembly [Image 1 of 8]

    Iraqi Security Forces Train in Weapons Assembly

    IRAQ

    09.24.2017

    Photo by Spc. Alexander Holmes 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Iraqi security forces trainers disassemble a M16 rifle before they teach their fellow trainers how to disassemble and conduct a weapons function test at Camp Taji, Iraq, Sept. 24, 2017. Camp Taji is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity locations dedicated to training partner forces and enhancing their effectiveness on the battlefield. CJTF – OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexander Holmes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 06:55
    Photo ID: 3812870
    VIRIN: 170924-A-HA183-014
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iraqi Security Forces Train in Weapons Assembly [Image 1 of 8], by SPC Alexander Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iraqi Security Force
    Taji
    Iraq
    Train-the-Trainer
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force-Opertaition Inherent Resolve

