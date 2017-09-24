Iraqi Security Forces Train in Weapons Assembly

An Iraqi security forces trainer oversees his fellow trainer as they go through the process of disassembling an AK-47 at Camp Taji, Iraq, Sept. 24, 2017. Camp Taji is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity locations dedicated to training partner forces and enhancing their effectiveness on the battlefield. CJTF – OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexander Holmes)
