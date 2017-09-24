An Iraqi security forces trainer instructs fellow trainers on the process of disassembling an M16 rifle at Camp Taji, Iraq, Sept. 24, 2017. Camp Taji is one of four Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity locations dedicated to training partner forces and enhancing their effectiveness on the battlefield. CJTF – OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexander Holmes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2017 Date Posted: 09.27.2017 06:56 Photo ID: 3812865 VIRIN: 170924-A-HA183-035 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 4.56 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iraqi Security Forces Train in Weapons Assembly [Image 1 of 8], by SPC Alexander Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.