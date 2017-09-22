Airmen from the 172d Logistics Readiness Squadron and a Soldier from the 1387th Quartermaster Company signals a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck assigned to the 1387th QM to halt at Thompson Field, Jackson, Miss., Sept. 22, 2017. The Airmen and soldiers worked together to guide the HEMTT on scales so they could record the weight of the vehicles so they could be transported to to the Virgin Islands to help with the relief efforts after the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Kiara N. Spann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2017 Date Posted: 09.26.2017 16:57 Photo ID: 3811372 VIRIN: 170922-Z-HF355-146 Resolution: 3034x1985 Size: 818.08 KB Location: JACKSON, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1387th Quatermater Company prepares to deploy to the U.S. Virgin Islands [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Kiara Spann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.