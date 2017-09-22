1387th Quatermater Company prepares to deploy to the U.S. Virgin Islands

Soldiers from the 1387th Quatermaster Company prepare a Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles for transportation to the Virgin Islands for Hurricane Irma and Maria disaster relief at Thompson Field, Jackson, Miss., September 22, 2017. The 1387th QM company conducts water purification missions in areas where water may be limited to the local area. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Kiara N. Spann)

