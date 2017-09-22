(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1387th Quatermater Company prepares to deploy to the U.S. Virgin Islands [Image 2 of 4]

    1387th Quatermater Company prepares to deploy to the U.S. Virgin Islands

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kiara Spann 

    172d Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 172d Logistics Readiness Squadron and Soldiers from the 1387th Quatermaster Company position scales underneath a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck assigned to the 1387th QM so they can record the weight of the vehicle at Thompson Field, Jackson, Miss., Sept. 22, 2017. These vehicles needed to be weighed so they could be transported to to the Virgin Islands to help with the relief efforts after the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kiara N. Spann)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Logistics
    LRS
    Logistics Readiness Squadron
    MSARNG
    Missississippi
    MSANG
    184th Sustainment Command
    1387th
    Logistics Readines Squadron
    Hurricane Irma
    Hurricane Maria
    172d LRS
    1387th QM

