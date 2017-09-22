1387th Quatermater Company prepares to deploy to the U.S. Virgin Islands

Airmen from the 172d Logistics Readiness Squadron and Soldiers from the 1387th Quatermaster Company position scales underneath a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck assigned to the 1387th QM so they can record the weight of the vehicle at Thompson Field, Jackson, Miss., Sept. 22, 2017. These vehicles needed to be weighed so they could be transported to to the Virgin Islands to help with the relief efforts after the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kiara N. Spann)

