Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Youngblood; Air Transportation Craftsman assigned to the 172d Logistics Readiness Squadron; places a scale underneath the tire of a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck assigned to the 1387th Quatermaster Company at Thompson Field; Jackson; Miss.; Sept. 22; 2017. Airmen from the 172d LRS and Soldiers from the 1387th QM worked together to prepare the vehicles to be transported to the Virgin Islands to help with the relief efforts after the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria.; (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Kiara N. Spann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2017 Date Posted: 09.26.2017 16:57 Photo ID: 3811369 VIRIN: 170922-Z-HF355-111 Resolution: 3216x2136 Size: 749.96 KB Location: JACKSON, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1387th Quatermater Company prepares to deploy to the U.S. Virgin Islands [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Kiara Spann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.