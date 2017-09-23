Soldiers from the 353rd Transportation Company throw live grenades for qualification at Camp Ripley, Minn. on September 22, 2017. The 353rd conducted a four-day field training exercise as part of their one-weekend-a-month battle assembly in the Army Reserve. (US Army photo by Pvt. Jarrod Taylor, released)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2017 14:37
|Photo ID:
|3810731
|VIRIN:
|170923-A-LF669-981
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|16.69 MB
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US
|Hometown:
|BUFFALO, MN, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Soldiers Wait as Grenade Explode [Image 1 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT