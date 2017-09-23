(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Reserve Soldiers send .50 caliber rounds down range [Image 3 of 3]

    Army Reserve Soldiers send .50 caliber rounds down range

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Adriane Kientzy 

    103rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Sgt. David Melanz qualifying on the M2, a .50 caliber heavy machine gun, on Sept 23, 2017 at Camp Ripley, Minn. with his safety and his spotter. The 353rd conducted a four-day field training exercise as part of their one-weekend-a-month battle assembly in the Army Reserve. (Photo by Sgt. Adriane Kientzy, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 14:37
    Photo ID: 3810723
    VIRIN: 170923-A-LF669-596
    Resolution: 5312x2988
    Size: 6.12 MB
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US 
    Hometown: BUFFALO, MN, US
    Hometown: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers send .50 caliber rounds down range [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Adriane Kientzy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

