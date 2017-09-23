Army Reserve Soldiers send .50 caliber rounds down range

Sgt. David Melanz qualifying on the M2, a .50 caliber heavy machine gun, on Sept 23, 2017 at Camp Ripley, Minn. with his safety and his spotter. The 353rd conducted a four-day field training exercise as part of their one-weekend-a-month battle assembly in the Army Reserve. (Photo by Sgt. Adriane Kientzy, released)

Date Taken: 09.23.2017
Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US
Hometown: BUFFALO, MN, US