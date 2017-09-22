Army Reserve Soldier qualifies on rifle range with protective gas mask

Staff Sgt. Raul Muniz from the 353rd Transportation Company qualifying with his Nuclear Chemical Biological mask on the M16 Rifle at Camp Ripley, Minn. on September 22, 2017. The 353rd conducted a four-day field training exercise as part of their one-weekend-a-month battle assembly in the Army Reserve. (US Army photo by Pvt. Jarrod Taylor, released)

Date Taken: 09.22.2017
Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US
Hometown: BUFFALO, MN, US