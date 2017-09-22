(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Reserve Soldier qualifies on rifle range with protective gas mask [Image 2 of 3]

    Army Reserve Soldier qualifies on rifle range with protective gas mask

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    103rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Staff Sgt. Raul Muniz from the 353rd Transportation Company qualifying with his Nuclear Chemical Biological mask on the M16 Rifle at Camp Ripley, Minn. on September 22, 2017. The 353rd conducted a four-day field training exercise as part of their one-weekend-a-month battle assembly in the Army Reserve. (US Army photo by Pvt. Jarrod Taylor, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Soldier qualifies on rifle range with protective gas mask [Image 1 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    range
    M16
    Minnesota
    qualification
    NBC
    grenade
    US Army Reserve
    Buffalo
    Camp Ripley
    Army Reserve
    weapons
    training
    103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    103rd ESC
    battle assembly
    103rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    protective mask
    353rd Transportation Company

