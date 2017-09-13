7th ESB Constructs O-Course

U.S. Marine Darin Ariunbold, an engineer with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, trims the top of a log during the construction of an obstacle course at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Aug. 29, 2017. Various logs are precisely cut during the construction of an obstacle course and are affixed by utilizing chisels, hammers and chainsaws to ensure the integrity of structures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Sorci)

