7th ESB Constructs O-Course

U.S. Marines with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics, Group, conduct training on how to properly use a chisel during the construction of an obstacle course at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Aug. 29, 2017. Chisels are used for precise woodworking and can be as an alternative tool to overcome mechanical malfunctions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Sorci)

