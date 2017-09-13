7th ESB Constructs O-Course

U.S. Marine Darin Ariunbold, an engineer with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, creates tension during the construction of an obstacle course at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Aug. 29, 2017. The string is utilized to ensure both tops of the logs are level and have no further need for trimming. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Sorci)

