    7th ESB Constructs O-Course [Image 1 of 6]

    7th ESB Constructs O-Course

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Sorci 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Pfc. Ryan Brigmon, an engineer with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, sets the teeth of a log jack during the construction of an obstacle course at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Aug. 29, 2017. The log jack allows Marines to maneuver the logs around the O-Course in order to ensure all pieces are assembled correctly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Sorci)

