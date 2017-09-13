7th ESB Constructs O-Course

U.S. Marine Pfc. Ryan Brigmon, an engineer with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, sets the teeth of a log jack during the construction of an obstacle course at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Aug. 29, 2017. The log jack allows Marines to maneuver the logs around the O-Course in order to ensure all pieces are assembled correctly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Sorci)

