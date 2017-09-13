U.S. Marine Pfc. Ryan Brigmon, an engineer with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, sets the teeth of a log jack during the construction of an obstacle course at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Aug. 29, 2017. The log jack allows Marines to maneuver the logs around the O-Course in order to ensure all pieces are assembled correctly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Sorci)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2017 10:57
|Photo ID:
|3810093
|VIRIN:
|170913-M-YJ760-856
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|1012.1 KB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 7th ESB Constructs O-Course [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Joseph Sorci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
