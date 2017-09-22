U.S. Air Force pilots: Masters of the sky

Capt. “Coma,” pilot with the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, prepares for flight at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 22, 2017. Pilots, no matter which air frame they fly or which core mission they support, offer irreplaceable combat capabilities to Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marjorie A. Bowlden)

