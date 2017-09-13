Capt. Joe, right, assists boom operator Tech. Sgt. Fritz in trouble shooting an issue in a KC-10 Extender boom pod in the air over Syria, Sept. 13, 2017. Pilots will often help to diagnose and fix minor issues mid-flight to ensure the safety of their aircraft and their crew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marjorie A. Bowlden)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2017 06:17
|Photo ID:
|3803833
|VIRIN:
|170913-F-LS320-064
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|26.19 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force pilots: Masters of the sky [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Marjorie Bowlden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
