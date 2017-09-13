U.S. Air Force pilots: Masters of the sky

Capt. Joe, right, assists boom operator Tech. Sgt. Fritz in trouble shooting an issue in a KC-10 Extender boom pod in the air over Syria, Sept. 13, 2017. Pilots will often help to diagnose and fix minor issues mid-flight to ensure the safety of their aircraft and their crew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marjorie A. Bowlden)

