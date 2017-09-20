Maj. Cody, U-2 Dragon Lady pilot with the 99th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, poses for a photo after a sortie at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 20, 2017. U-2 pilots bring versatile high altitude intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities to Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marjorie A. Bowlden)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2017 06:18
|Photo ID:
|3803835
|VIRIN:
|170920-F-LS320-056
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|24.88 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
U.S. Air Force pilots: Masters of the sky
