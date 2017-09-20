Maj. Cody, U-2 Dragon Lady pilot with the 99th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, poses for a photo after a sortie at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 20, 2017. U-2 pilots bring versatile high altitude intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities to Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marjorie A. Bowlden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2017 Date Posted: 09.25.2017 06:18 Photo ID: 3803835 VIRIN: 170920-F-LS320-056 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 24.88 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force pilots: Masters of the sky [Image 1 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.