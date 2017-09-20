(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Air Force pilots: Masters of the sky

    U.S. Air Force pilots: Masters of the sky

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    09.20.2017

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Maj. Cody, U-2 Dragon Lady pilot with the 99th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, poses for a photo after a sortie at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 20, 2017. U-2 pilots bring versatile high altitude intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities to Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marjorie A. Bowlden)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2017
    Date Posted: 09.25.2017 06:18
    Photo ID: 3803835
    VIRIN: 170920-F-LS320-056
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 24.88 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    pilot
    operator
    KC-10 Extender
    command and control
    F-22 Raptor
    global strike
    RQ-4 Global Hawk
    flight
    USAF
    U-2 Dragon Lady
    rapid global mobility
    intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance
    380 AEW
    ISIS
    CJTF-OIR
    air and space superiority
    deliver decisive airpower
    pilot shortage

