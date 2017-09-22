Maj. “Bullet,” F-22 Raptor pilot with the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, prepares his equipment prior to flight in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 22, 2017. Pilots ensure functionality of their gear before flying to prevent in flight emergencies or delayed missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marjorie A. Bowlden)
This work, U.S. Air Force pilots: Masters of the sky [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Marjorie Bowlden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
