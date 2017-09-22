(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Air Force pilots: Masters of the sky

    U.S. Air Force pilots: Masters of the sky

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    09.22.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marjorie Bowlden 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Maj. “Bullet,” F-22 Raptor pilot with the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, prepares his equipment prior to flight in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 22, 2017. Pilots ensure functionality of their gear before flying to prevent in flight emergencies or delayed missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Marjorie A. Bowlden)

    pilot
    operator
    KC-10 Extender
    command and control
    F-22 Raptor
    global strike
    RQ-4 Global Hawk
    flight
    USAF
    U-2 Dragon Lady
    rapid global mobility
    intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance
    380 AEW
    ISIS
    CJTF-OIR
    air and space superiority
    deliver decisive airpower
    pilot shortage

