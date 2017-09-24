National Guard distributes food in US Virgin Islands

National Guard troops of Puerto Rico and the U.S Virgin Islands distribute food and water to the residents of Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sept. 24, 2017. The Department of Defense conducts Defense Support of Civil Authorities operations to assist civilian responders in saving lives, relieving human suffering and mitigating property damage in response to a catastrophic disaster. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Alleea Oliver)

