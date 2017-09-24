602nd ASMC medical evacuation in US Virgin Islands

Spc. De'Angelica Blocker, a native of Brunswick, Ga., and Spc. Jose Sotomayor, a Calipatria, Calif., native, medics assigned to the 602nd Area Support Medical Company, 261st Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 44th Medical Brigade, Fort Bragg, N.C., and flight medics from MedCenter Air board a patient onto a plane during a medical evacuation on Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sept. 24, 2017. Members of the 602nd ASMC provide triage, a variety of medical treatments, and pre-evacuation care in response to hurricanes Irma and Maria. The Department of Defense conducts Defense Support of Civil Authorities operations to assist civilian responders in saving lives, relieving human suffering and mitigating property damage in response to a catastrophic disaster. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Alleea Oliver)

