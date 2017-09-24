(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    602nd ASMC medical evacuation in US Virgin Islands [Image 4 of 10]

    602nd ASMC medical evacuation in US Virgin Islands

    SAINT THOMAS, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    09.24.2017

    Photo by Pvt. Alleea Oliver 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment

    Medics assigned to the 602nd Area Support Medical Company, 261st Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 44th Medical Brigade, Fort Bragg, N.C., and flight medics from MedCenter Air transport and evacuate patients from Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sept. 24, 2017, during disaster relief operations in response to hurricanes Irma and Maria. The Department of Defense conducts Defense Support of Civil Authorities operations to assist civilian responders in saving lives, relieving human suffering and mitigating property damage in response to a catastrophic disaster. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Alleea Oliver)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2017
    Date Posted: 09.24.2017 21:47
    VIRIN: 170924-A-PF443-0112
    Location: SAINT THOMAS, VI
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 602nd ASMC medical evacuation in US Virgin Islands [Image 1 of 10], by PV2 Alleea Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

