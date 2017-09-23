Team U.S. enters the Air Canada Centre stadium during the 2017 Invictus Games opening ceremony in Toronto, Canada, September 23, 2017. The Invictus Games, established by Prince Harry in 2014, brings together wounded and injured veterans from 17 nations to compete in adaptive sports. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Staff Sgt. Jannelle McRae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2017 Date Posted: 09.24.2017 00:18 Photo ID: 3802419 VIRIN: 170923-F-VB168-0553 Resolution: 3692x2461 Size: 2.49 MB Location: CA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Invictus Games 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Jannelle McRae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.