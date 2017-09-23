Invictus Games 2017

Captain of Team US, Air Force Capt. Christy Wise carries out the United States flag during the 2017 Invictus Games opening ceremony at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada, September 23, 2017. The Invictus Games, established by Prince Harry in 2014, brings together wounded and injured veterans from 17 nations to compete in adaptive sports. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Staff Sgt. Jannelle McRae)

