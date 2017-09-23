Supporters of Team US are featured during the 2017 Invictus Games opening ceremony at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada, September 23, 2017. The Invictus Games, established by Prince Harry in 2014, brings together wounded and injured veterans from 17 nations to compete in adaptive sports. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Staff Sgt. Jannelle McRae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2017 Date Posted: 09.24.2017 00:18 Photo ID: 3802421 VIRIN: 170923-F-VB168-0962 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 3.42 MB Location: CA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Invictus Games 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Jannelle McRae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.