Sgt. Ryan Wells and Spec. John Hubbard are U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 463rd FSC, Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, 412th Theater Engineer Command, preparing for a familiarization and qualify fire with the M240 machine gun during River Assault 2017 at Fort Chaffee Maneuver Center, Ark., July 25, 2017. River Assault 2017 is a two-week extended combat training exercise held July 15-28 focusing on technical skills, of various service members, culminating with the construction of a floating improved ribbon bridge across the Arkansas River. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Staff Sgt. Roger Ashley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2017 Date Posted: 07.25.2017 18:24 Photo ID: 3608286 VIRIN: 050102-A-DM336-172 Resolution: 3872x2592 Size: 3.08 MB Location: FORT CHAFFEE MANEUVER CENTER, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 463rd/ 844th EN BNs weapons' fire [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Roger Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.