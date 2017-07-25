463rd/ 844th EN BNs weapons' fire

Sgt. Ryan Wells, a U.S. Army Reserve Soldier with the 463rd FSC, Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, 412th Theater Engineer Command, readies the ammo to familiarize with and qualify fire the M240 machine gun during River Assault 2017 at Fort Chaffee Maneuver Center, Ark., July 25, 2017. River Assault 2017 is a two-week extended combat training exercise held July 15-28 focusing on technical skills, of various service members, culminating with the construction of a floating improved ribbon bridge across the Arkansas River. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Staff Sgt. Roger Ashley)

