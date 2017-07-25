(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    463rd/ 844th EN BNs weapons' fire [Image 3 of 7]

    463rd/ 844th EN BNs weapons' fire

    FORT CHAFFEE MANEUVER CENTER, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Roger Ashley 

    412th Theater Engineer Command

    Dust rises from a low shot during a familiarization and qualification fire with the M240 machine gun and M249 Squad Automatic Weapon at River Assault 2017, Fort Chaffee Maneuver Center, Ark., July 25, 2017. Approximately 30 Soldiers from the 463rd FSC, Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade and the 844th HHC, Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, 412th Theater Engineer Command, trained together to become proficient. River Assault 2017 is a two-week extended combat training exercise held July 15-28 focusing on technical skills, of various service members, culminating with the construction of a floating improved ribbon bridge across the Arkansas River. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Staff Sgt. Roger Ashley)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2017
    Date Posted: 07.25.2017 18:24
    Photo ID: 3608291
    VIRIN: 170725-A-DM336-358
    Resolution: 2318x1402
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE MANEUVER CENTER, AR, US
