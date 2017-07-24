(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    182nd Civil Engineer Squadron begins rotation constructing veteran homes at Crow Reservation [Image 6 of 13]

    182nd Civil Engineer Squadron begins rotation constructing veteran homes at Crow Reservation

    CROW AGENCY, MT, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Pavement and construction equipment specialists with the 182nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, build a concrete form during annual training in Crow Agency, Mont., July 24, 2017. The squadron helped build homes for Native American veterans as part of the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training civil-military relations program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

