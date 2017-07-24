U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dominic Surinaga, left, an assistant Prime RIBS manager with the 106th Force Support Squadron, New York Air National Guard , briefs the Illinois Air National Guard’s 182nd Civil Engineer Squadron about their temporary duty location in Crow Agency, Mont., July 24, 2017. The squadron helped build homes for Native American veterans as part of the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training civil-military relations program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2017 Date Posted: 07.25.2017 18:02 Photo ID: 3608272 VIRIN: 170724-Z-EU280-1017 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 1.59 MB Location: CROW AGENCY, MT, US Hometown: CROW AGENCY, MT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Montana Crow Tribe Housing 2017 [Image 1 of 13], by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.