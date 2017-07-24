182nd Civil Engineer Squadron begins rotation constructing veteran homes at Crow Reservation

Concrete and masonry specialists with the 230th Vertical Engineer Company, Montana Army National Guard, take measurements for drywall in Crow Agency, Mont., July 24, 2017. The soldiers teamed up with the Illinois Air National Guard’s 182nd Civil Engineer Squadron to help build homes for Native American veterans as part of the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training civil-military relations program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

