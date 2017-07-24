182nd Civil Engineer Squadron begins rotation constructing veteran homes at Crow Reservation

Services specialists with the 182nd Force Support Squadron serve breakfast to 182nd Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen in Crow Agency, Mont., July 24, 2017. The civil engineer squadron helped build homes for Native American veterans as part of the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training civil-military relations program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

Date Taken: 07.24.2017
Location: CROW AGENCY, MT, US