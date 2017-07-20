(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    P-38G Lightning restoration [Image 2 of 4]

    P-38G Lightning restoration

    AK, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sheila deVera 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Air Force Senior Airman Kurtis Steinecke paints a P-38G Lightning inside Hangar 21 before it can be returned to the Heritage Park at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 17, 2017. Steinecke is one of the two Airmen who are putting the final touches on the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sheila deVera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2017
    Date Posted: 07.25.2017 12:07
    Photo ID: 3606607
    VIRIN: 170720-F-XA488-0007
    Resolution: 4053x2698
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, P-38G Lightning restoration [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    P-38G Lightning restoration
    P-38G Lightning restoration
    P-38G Lightning restoration
    P-38G Lightning restoration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    P-38G Lightning under restoration

    TAGS

    restoration
    JBER
    3rd Wing
    P-38 Lightning
    P-38
    3rd Maintenance Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT