Air Force Senior Airman Kurtis Steinecke dons a Tyvek suit and full-face respirator before painting the P-38G Lightning inside Hangar 21 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 17, 2017. Airmen are required to wear personal protective equipment when working on the P-38G Lightning. Steinecke is assigned to the 3rd Maintenance Squadron as an aircraft structural maintenance journeyman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sheila deVera)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2017 12:07
|Photo ID:
|3606604
|VIRIN:
|170720-F-XA488-0006
|Resolution:
|4528x3014
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, P-38G Lightning restoration [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
P-38G Lightning under restoration
LEAVE A COMMENT