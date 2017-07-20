Air Force Senior Airman Kurtis Steinecke dons a Tyvek suit and full-face respirator before painting the P-38G Lightning inside Hangar 21 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 17, 2017. Airmen are required to wear personal protective equipment when working on the P-38G Lightning. Steinecke is assigned to the 3rd Maintenance Squadron as an aircraft structural maintenance journeyman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sheila deVera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2017 Date Posted: 07.25.2017 12:07 Photo ID: 3606604 VIRIN: 170720-F-XA488-0006 Resolution: 4528x3014 Size: 1.53 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, P-38G Lightning restoration [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.