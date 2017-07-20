Air Force Senior Airman Kurtis Steinecke (left) and Airman 1st Class Jonathan Torres-Zaya put the final touches on the P-38G Lightning before it can be returned to the Heritage Park at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 20, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo Staff Sgt. Sheila deVera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2017 Date Posted: 07.25.2017 12:07 Photo ID: 3606608 VIRIN: 170720-F-XA488-0016 Resolution: 4406x2932 Size: 2.55 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, P-38G Lightning restoration [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.