Air Force Senior Airman Kurtis Steinecke (left) and Airman 1st Class Jonathan Torres-Zaya put the final touches on the P-38G Lightning before it can be returned to the Heritage Park at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 20, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo Staff Sgt. Sheila deVera)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2017 12:07
|Photo ID:
|3606608
|VIRIN:
|170720-F-XA488-0016
|Resolution:
|4406x2932
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, P-38G Lightning restoration [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
P-38G Lightning under restoration
LEAVE A COMMENT