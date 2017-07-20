The P-38G Lightning sits inside Hangar 21 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 20, 2017. The Lightning has been under restoration since August 2016. This particular P-38 saw action in World War II with the 54th Fighter Squadron in the Aleutians, where it crashed on Attu Island on Jan. 1, 1945. The P-38G Lightning is the only G model in existence and is one of fewer than 30 P-38s remaining in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sheila deVera)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2017 12:07
|Photo ID:
|3606601
|VIRIN:
|170720-F-XA488-0001
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|8.96 MB
|Location:
|JBER, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, P-38G Lightning restoration [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
P-38G Lightning under restoration
