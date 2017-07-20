The P-38G Lightning sits inside Hangar 21 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 20, 2017. The Lightning has been under restoration since August 2016. This particular P-38 saw action in World War II with the 54th Fighter Squadron in the Aleutians, where it crashed on Attu Island on Jan. 1, 1945. The P-38G Lightning is the only G model in existence and is one of fewer than 30 P-38s remaining in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sheila deVera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2017 Date Posted: 07.25.2017 12:07 Photo ID: 3606601 VIRIN: 170720-F-XA488-0001 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 8.96 MB Location: JBER, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, P-38G Lightning restoration [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Sheila deVera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.