US, Romanian engineers support tactical river crossing

Engineers from136th Engineer Battalion, Romanian Land Forces bring in gravel July 12, 2017 to the Olt River in Ramnicu Valcea, Romania to reinforce the surrounding area for a multinational opposed tactical night river crossing exercise during Saber Guardian 17. During the river crossing, the engineers were responsible for route and slip repairs. Saber Guardian 17 is the largest exercise in the Black Sea Region this year. Twenty-five thousand military personnel from 22 allied and partner nations will participate in the annual event, taking place July 11-20, 2017. The exercise highlights multinational deterrence capabilities, specifically the ability to mass forces at any given time anywhere in Europe.

