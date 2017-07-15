(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US, Romanian engineers support tactical river crossing

    US, Romanian engineers support tactical river crossing

    ROMANIA

    07.15.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Bunn 

    2nd Cavalry Regiment

    Engineers from136th Engineer Battalion, Romanian Land Forces and Bravo Troop, 2d Cavalry Regiment, U.S. Army use gravel to fill in holes and level the ground July 15, 2017 near the Olt River in Ramnicu Valcea, Romania for a night tactical river crossing exercise during Saber Guardian 17. The engineers were responsible for road and slip construction that would allow the movement of vehicles on and off the mobile bridges. Saber Guardian 17 is the largest exercise in the Black Sea Region this year. Twenty-five thousand military personnel from 22 allied and partner nations will participate in the annual event, taking place July 11-20, 2017. The exercise highlights multinational deterrence capabilities, specifically the ability to mass forces at any given time anywhere in Europe.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Romanian engineers support tactical river crossing [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Jennifer Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

