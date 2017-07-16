(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US, Romanian engineers support tactical river crossing [Image 3 of 4]

    US, Romanian engineers support tactical river crossing

    ROMANIA

    07.16.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Bunn 

    2nd Cavalry Regiment

    Engineers assigned to Bravo Troop, 2d Cavalry Regiment, U.S. Army stage their vehicles July 16, 2017 before rolling out to the Olt River in Ramnicu Valcea, Romania for a multinational opposed tactical night river crossing exercise during Saber Guardian 17. During the river crossing, the engineers were responsible for route and slip repairs. Saber Guardian 17 is the largest exercise in the Black Sea Region this year. Twenty-five thousand military personnel from 22 allied and partner nations will participate in the annual event, taking place July 11-20, 2017. The exercise highlights multinational deterrence capabilities, specifically the ability to mass forces at any given time anywhere in Europe.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2017
    This work, US, Romanian engineers support tactical river crossing [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Jennifer Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

