US, Romanian engineers support tactical river crossing

Maj. Mihai Hisu, a company commander in 136th Engineer Battalion, Romanian Land Forces supervises engineers assigned to Bravo Troop, Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, U.S. Army as they load gravel into a dump truck July 15, 2017 near the Olt River in Ramnicu Valcea, Romania for a night tactical river crossing exercise during Saber Guardian 17. The Romanian and U.S. engineers were responsible for route and slip construction for the exercise. Saber Guardian 17 is the largest exercise in the Black Sea Region this year. Twenty-five thousand military personnel from 22 allied and partner nations will participate in the annual event, taking place July 11-20, 2017. The exercise highlights multinational deterrence capabilities, specifically the ability to mass forces at any given time anywhere in Europe.

