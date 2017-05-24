Sharing knowledge at LANPAC 2017

Staff Sgt. Shaun Thompson, a jungle school instructor with the 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy, discusses the jungle school course curriculum along with lessons learned with Col. Haszaimi Bol Hassan, with the Royal Brunei Land Force, during the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium, May 24 at the Sheraton Waikiki in Honolulu, HI. U.S. Army leaders, alongside joint and regional partners, discuss and showcase the critical role of Pacific land forces during the three-day event.

