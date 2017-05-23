USPACOM commander briefs during second day of LANPAC 2017

Admiral Harry B. Harris Jr., commander of United States Pacific Command (USPACOM), speaks to attendees of the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium, May 24 at the Sheraton Waikiki in Honolulu, HI. During the three-day event, U.S. Army leaders, alongside joint and regional partners, discuss and showcase the critical role of Pacific land forces.

