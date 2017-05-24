(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New Zealand attendees take break during LANPAC 2017

    New Zealand attendees take break during LANPAC 2017

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Silvers 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Peter Kelly, with the New Zealand Defense Force, has a discussion with a fellow service member during the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium, May 24 at the Sheraton Waikiki in Honolulu, HI. During the three-day event, U.S. Army leaders, alongside joint and regional partners, discuss and showcase the critical role of Pacific land forces.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Zealand attendees take break during LANPAC 2017 [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Justin Silvers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    LANPAC
    #LANPAC17

