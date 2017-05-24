Maj. Gen. Peter Kelly, with the New Zealand Defense Force, has a discussion with a fellow service member during the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium, May 24 at the Sheraton Waikiki in Honolulu, HI. During the three-day event, U.S. Army leaders, alongside joint and regional partners, discuss and showcase the critical role of Pacific land forces.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 23:07
|Photo ID:
|3418681
|VIRIN:
|170523-A-LT463-024
|Resolution:
|4613x3537
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New Zealand attendees take break during LANPAC 2017 [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Justin Silvers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
