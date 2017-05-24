Retired Air Force general highlights importance of space during LANPAC

Air Force General (R) Robert D. Rego, mobilization assistant to the commander, United States Strategic Command, discusses space treaties and the significance of outer space in war during Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium, May 24 at the Sheraton Waikiki in Honolulu, HI. During the three-day event, U.S. Army leaders, alongside joint and regional partners, discuss and showcase the critical role of Pacific land forces.

Date Taken: 05.24.2017
by SSG Justin Silvers