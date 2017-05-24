U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Roy Van McCarty, deputy adjutant general for Couth Carolina, thanks guest speaker Dr. Raj Aluri during the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters in Columbia, South Carolina, May 24, 2017. Dr. Aluri is the founder and President of the Columbia International Festival, an event that brings international communities together to build a better community and race relations between various ethnic, cultural, and language groups. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Chelsea Baker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2017 Date Posted: 05.24.2017 14:59 Photo ID: 3417760 VIRIN: 170524-Z-GU920-004 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 1.98 MB Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, South Carolina National Guard Celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.