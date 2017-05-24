(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    South Carolina National Guard Celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 3 of 3]

    South Carolina National Guard Celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Photo by Spc. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Members of the Pacific Nesian Dance Group preform their native dances during the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters in Columbia, South Carolina, May 24, 2017. This celebration is an event that brings people from all cultures and backgrounds together to share their heritage and customs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Chelsea Baker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 14:59
    Photo ID: 3417717
    VIRIN: 170524-Z-GU920-010
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard Celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Diversity
    South Carolina National Guard
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    SC National Guard
    SC Army National Guard
    SCARNG
    SCNG
    AAPI
    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

