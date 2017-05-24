South Carolina National Guard Celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Members of the Pacific Nesian Dance Group preform their native dances during the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters in Columbia, South Carolina, May 24, 2017. This celebration is an event that brings people from all cultures and backgrounds together to share their heritage and customs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Chelsea Baker)

