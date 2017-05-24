South Carolina National Guard Celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Members of the South Carolina National Guard celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with educational displays, dance demonstrations, and food at a gathering at the Joint Force Headquarters in Columbia, South Carolina, May 24, 2017. This celebration is an event that brings people from all cultures and backgrounds together to share their heritage and customs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Chelsea Baker)

