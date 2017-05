170523-N-FQ994-257 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 23, 2017) Sailors chock and chain an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, Det. 1, during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) May 23, 2017. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert S. Price/Released)

