    170523-N-FQ994-243 [Image 2 of 4]

    170523-N-FQ994-243

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.23.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    170523-N-FQ994-243 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 23, 2017) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, Det. 1, lands aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) May 23, 2017. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert S. Price/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 07:36
    Photo ID: 3416595
    VIRIN: 170523-N-FQ994-243
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170523-N-FQ994-243 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    170523-N-FQ994-257
    170523-N-FQ994-243
    170523-N-FQ994-404
    170523-N-FQ994-324

    Sailors
    ROSS
    Chock and Chain
    MH-60R Sea Hawk
    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79)
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    DDG 71
    DVIDS Email Import

