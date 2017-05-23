170523-N-FQ994-404 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 23, 2017) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) receives a refueling probe during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) May 23, 2017. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert S. Price/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2017 Date Posted: 05.24.2017 07:35 Photo ID: 3416577 VIRIN: 170523-N-FQ994-324 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 992.58 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170523-N-FQ994-404 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.